Patrick Beverley thinks Charlotte could have changed Ben Simmons’ career
The Charlotte Hornets are back in the national headlines, but not for a reason anyone saw coming. In fact, it’s not even about someone currently in the organization — it’s about one of the NBA’s biggest “what if” stories.
That would be none other than Ben Simmons, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
On a recent episode of the Pat Bev Podcast with Rome, Patrick Beverley tossed out an interesting take. He believes Simmons would have developed a three-point shot if he had landed with the Hornets instead of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Why? Because, according to Beverley, the fan pressure in Charlotte wouldn’t have been nearly as overwhelming.
“If he would’ve went to another team, and you know, Philly fans, I love them, but if you ain’t doing what you need to do, they gonna let you know in a heartbeat,” Beverley said. “If he would’ve went to a Charlotte to start, without all the harsh backlash he got from fans, media and all that, he probably would’ve had a three.”
Sure, you can wonder if Simmons’ career would’ve played out differently in Charlotte, but the thought of him suddenly turning into a reliable three-point shooter is hard to buy. He’s just never shown much progress in that area.
At the end of the day, Beverley’s take is more of a fun “what if” than anything else. It does point out how much a team’s environment can shape a player, but it also comes back to the simple truth — it’s up to the player to put in the work, no matter where they are.
What If Ben Simmons Landed in Charlotte Instead of Philadelphia?
Ben Simmons was once seen as a can’t-miss star, but his career has hit more bumps than anyone expected, thanks to injuries and doubts about his motivation.
It’s hard to say if things would have been different in Charlotte. The franchise has never exactly been a perfect landing spot for a superstar — LaMelo Ball is the closest they’ve come to finding a true cornerstone.
Would Simmons have added a three-point shot in Charlotte? Probably not, but at least he might have been able to develop at his own speed.
In Philadelphia, with him and Joel Embiid back-to-back winning Rookie of the Year, the pressure was nonstop. He had to live up to expectations that were almost impossible — something he probably wouldn’t have faced in Charlotte.
At the end of the day, Simmons’ career shows just how much timing, expectations, and the situation around you can shape a player. Being drafted No. 1 only gets you so far — if the fit isn’t right, even top talent can struggle to reach its full potential.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Photos of newly renovated Hornets home Spectrum Center revealed
NBA analyst provides brutal assessment of Charlotte Hornets' lineup
This season could be make or break for Miles Bridges' Hornets career
Hornets announce creative theme nights for the 2025-26 season