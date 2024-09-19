Hornets Carrying the Biggest Cap Hits in 2024-25
Who are the most expensive players on the Charlotte Hornets' payroll entering the 2024-25 season? Well, you came to the right place to find out. Here are the five players on the roster with the biggest cap hits this season.
G LaMelo Ball - $35.1M
There's no surprise here as to who is at the top of this list. Ball is the only Hornets' player to be signed to a max contract. He'll be in Charlotte through the end of the 2028-29 season, unless traded of course. If injury troubles continue, that trade value will diminish. The Hornets have no desire to move Ball, nor should they. But either way, further missing time only kills the value of the deal.
F Miles Bridges - $27.1M
Bridges' future with the team was up in the air this offseason, but he and the team came to an agreement on a three-year, $75 million deal. I still question whether or not he's a part of the long-term plan, but if you look at his production in the last two seasons he's played, this money is well-earned.
F Grant Williams - $13M
You probably weren't expecting a guy likely coming off the bench to be the team's third-highest cap hit, did you? While Williams isn't going to light up the stat sheet offensively, he brings value as a leader and as a defender. Aside from Miles Bridges, Williams is one of the true vocal leaders of this team and that was evident even in the short period of time he was in a Hornets jersey last season.
Josh Green - $12.6M
Much like the man mentioned above, Green is more valuable on the defensive end. He does have the ability to shoot it well, but he's going to make his living guarding the opposing team's best player in the backcourt. He's a near perfect fit for what Charles Lee wants in a two guard.
Brandon Miller - $11.4M
This figure won't stay this low for long. Miller is already on track to be one of the game's best young players and a strong sophomore campaign will almost certainly position him for a max contract whenever his rookie deal expires. Following this season, the Hornets will have two years of club options which will absolutely be exercised.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Brandon Miller Rises, LaMelo Ball Falls in CBS Sports Top 100 Players Ranking
Which Hornets Players Have the Most to Prove?
Charles Lee Receives Low Coaching Ranking from NBA Analyst