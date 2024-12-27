Hornets coach Charles Lee remains optimistic despite mounting losses
The Charlotte Hornets have exactly one win in December. That's despite playing the team with the worst record in the NBA, the Washington Wizards, twice. They lost both times, including last night despite building a six-point lead with under five minutes remaining. A last-second Jordan Poole three and misses from Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball (on a putback) cost Charlotte.
Though the losses continue to pile up despite improving health on the roster, first-year head coach Charles Lee remains faithful that his team can and will turn it around.
Charles Lee remains optimistic after brutal loss
The Hornets trailed at one point by 21 points. As they so often have, they mounted a furious comeback, but it wasn't enough. "[There's] less of the bad body language and feeling sorry for ourselves. We're going through a little bit of adversity right now, and I think this group is banding together," Charles Lee said. "They're competing harder and learning how to get through it. I have total faith that we will continue to push through and keep getting better every day."
Lee's first season has not gone to plan. Through most of the games played this year, at least one starter has been off the floor for injury reasons. Tonight and a recent loss to the Philadelphia 76ers are the only two games the starting five have been on the floor together.
Those were both losses, so it's not as if injuries are the only reason the Hornets have struggled. They're missing Tre Mann and Grant Williams still, but they're as healthy as the average NBA team right now. The Hornets just haven't been able to piece together full 48-minute efforts on a nightly basis.
