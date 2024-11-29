Hornets host Knicks while missing almost half their roster
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT - Mark Williams (L Foot), Tre Mann (Low Back), Miles Bridges (R Knee), Daquan Jeffries (R Hand), Nick Richards (R Rib), LaMelo Ball (L Calf), Grant Williams (R ACL)
Knicks: OUT - Precious Achiuwa (L Hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (L Ankle)
Game Preview
The new NBA season is only a few weeks old, but the Charlotte Hornets already have their backs against the wall tonight. Not only are they going to be missing five of their six top scorers, but they are also in danger of losing their third straight and crashing out of the NBA Cup (0-2).
Charles Lee's ball club actually managed to hang with the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in those losses, but they still had LaMelo Ball available in those matchups. The 23-year-old has had a fantastic start to the season and was able to keep his team competitive amidst constant lineup changes.
Now he himself has joined the injury report and the remaining players have an incomprehensible task ahead of them. Orlando (27th in PPG) and Miami (20th in PPG) are two of the worst offensive teams in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Knicks (4th in PPG), who lost their last game in Dallas, are among the best.
New York has a multitude of strong scoring options, with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns being the most prominent ones. The Hornets on the other hand will have to find somebody unexpected to step up big time to have the slightest chance at an upset.
There is a bunch of players who will get a shot at proving themselves rotation-worthy tonight. Rookie KJ Simpson has little to no pressure but could prove he's someone to be reckoned with. Nick Smith Jr., who has lost some of his momentum from last year, is also worth keeping an eye on.
On the other side of the spectrum, there are the veterans. Seth Curry has been solid so far, and Taj Gibson has done more than can be expected from a 39-year-old. The one player that really needs to step up with Ball out is Vasilije Micic, who has looked like a shell of himself.
Key Matchup - Creating good looks from deep
The Hornets can't beat the Knicks on the defensive end, especially not with the personnel available right now. That only leaves one other option: Outscoring them. Again, this is also incredibly difficult with most of the shots probably being taken by rookies or role players.
But if there is one thing Charles Lee has left, it's shooters. Seth Curry, Nick Smith Jr., Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Cody Martin, and even Tidjane Salaün can make it rain from three-point range. Getting them good looks will be crucial.
Projected Starting Lineups
New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard
Jalen Brunson
Seth Curry
Shooting Guard
Mikal Bridges
Brandon Miller
Small Forward
Josh Hart
Josh Green
Power Forward
OG Anunoby
Tidjane Salaün
Center
Karl-Anthony Towns
Taj Gibson
Charlotte's next game is on Saturday when they will welcome the Atlanta Hawks into town. Tip-off will be at 6pm EST.
