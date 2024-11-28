Tidjane Salaun on his epic celebration after clutch three: 'I just play like it was a video game'
If not for injuries, Tidjane Salaun may have been in the G-League to continue developing. The 19-year-old Charlotte Hornets player is a key cog in the depleted rotation now, but he made good on his minutes with a career outing last night. That included a clutch three-pointer with under a minute to go to give the Hornets a lead after a 17-point fourth quarter deficit.
The ensuing celebration showed a rare bit of emotion from the young Frenchman, and it electrified the raucous home crowd. He was asked about that moment after his career-high 17-point night.
Tidjane Salaun opens up on epic celebration in Hornets loss
Moussa Diabate grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked the ball over to Tidjane Salaun in the corner. The rookie pulled up and knocked in a three to give the Hornets, who were trying to erase a double-digit deficit, a two-point lead with 43.5 seconds left. He ran down the court pumping his fists and celebrating emphatically.
Salaun was asked if he was able to express himself like that because he'd finally made it to the NBA, and the Hornets forward said, "Professional, and we have a crowd. So I can have more fun on the game. It's just a game, I just play like it was a video game." He laughed and said it was "normal" for him to enjoy himself on the court.
Salaun's three was erased moments later, as Tyler Herro hit what would stand as the game-winning shot. After a turnover and a foul, the Hornets trailed by two when Cody Martin missed two potentially tying free throws.
