Where does Nick Smith Jr. fit in with the future of the Charlotte Hornets?
During Friday night's sound defeat over the San Antonio Spurs, guard Nick Smith Jr. stood out for the Charlotte Hornets. Smith notched a new career high, scoring 26 points on 75% from the field and 85.7% from three, while adding five assists.
The former Razorback's season has been nothing short of a roller coaster. After averaging only 5.9 points in his first season, Smith has jumped up to 9.1 points a night. Though, the sophomore is shooting 39.2% from the field and 32.2% from three point land.
So, where does Smith fit in with the future of the Hornets?
It's hard to envision a future where the Arkansas native is a starter for the Hornets. Or, even really a 6th man role. When healthy next season, Smith will be behind LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann, both who are better players than Smith at this point. His lackluster performances also make it hard to determine if he has a future here, as although last night was a showing of what could be, it's extremely hard to look past the stretch of games before that.
Since the start of February, Smith is averaging 13.2 points, which if he averaged that for a full season, would be the 6th highest scoring number on the team this season. He is averaging that on around 12.4 shots a game, though, which is hard to envision him doing when the team is completely healthy.
Smith's role when the team is fully healthy greatly decreases, as he sees the ball in his hands less. That would be playing against his strengths, as he is currently shooting 32.3% on catch and shoot threes this season. It's hard to see him being happy in this role, and it's also hard to see the team being happy with that output.
Though it's hard to see a future where he gets to be a ball handler, let's be honest, the team will get injured again and Smith will find himself with the ball in his hands, creating his own shots. So, for now, if LaMelo, Brandon, Tre, and a rookie (Flagg, Bailey, Harper, Edgecombe) all are healthy, there is a good chance Smith is moved. If they are injured, he will be creating his shots again.
