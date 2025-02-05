Hornets' Josh Green speaks on NBA trade deadline reality
In the wake of last week's blockbuster trade sending Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, NBA players face the reality that no one is untouchable as the trade deadline looms.
The unprecedented move, which saw Dallas's franchise cornerstone heading to Los Angeles while Davis joins the Mavericks, has sent shockwaves through the league. This trade has amplified the annual anxiety surrounding the NBA's trade deadline period.
Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green, speaking to reporters ahead of the deadline, offered insight into the mental toll these uncertain times take on players.
"It's a stressful week for anybody; anything can really happen," Green acknowledged. "At the end of the day, we're not the ones making the decisions. For me, it's just focusing on what we can focus on, and that is the game tonight. Whatever happens in the next 24-48 hours happens."
Green's perspective comes from personal experience. Just last season, he found himself part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal that sent him from the Mavericks to the Hornets.
His firsthand experience with the business side of basketball lends weight to his words about the unpredictable nature of the trade deadline.
This season, the Australian native has averaged 7.5 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals, while shooting 44% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range in 43 starts.
As teams across the league scramble to improve their rosters before the deadline, players continue to maintain their focus while living with the uncertainty that has become increasingly characteristic of the modern NBA.
