Hornets' LaMelo Ball unveils new tattoos that needed five artists
LaMelo Ball has quite a few tattoos. As of yesterday, the Charlotte Hornets guard has a few more. Never lacking in confidence, Ball's newest set of ink required five individual artists and speaks to how he feels about himself.
Ball has long had tattoos, and he frequently adds more to his collection. Notably, he had one on his neck that briefly required a patch to cover it because of NBA regulations. It's allowed to breathe freely now, though.
Ball's newest artwork was done by five different artists, but it did not require him to go under anesthesia. One of the tattoos reads, "God's Soldier." Another says, "Chosen One." There is also a message going down each of his arms that reads, "Be (on the right arm) you (on the left arm)."
Another on his back speaks to that confidence, saying, "Rare One." Ball is not lost for confidence, and his body art is permanent proof of that. He's also got, though this isn't new, the one on his chest with his uniform number in wings.
The Hornets guard is one of the most unique players in the NBA, possessing a flair and creativity that so few basketball players do. He also happens to have a pretty unique, creative set of tattoos all over his body.
Slowly but surely, Ball is getting rid of empty places on his skin and adding more and more art. What will he get next?
