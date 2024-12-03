Hornets newcomer Isaiah Wong excited for opportunity to shine
Thanks to an astounding injury list, the Charlotte Hornets have had to look to external sources for help in the backcourt. LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann are out, and the Hornets brought in former G-League guard Isaiah Wong, who should make his debut tonight or shortly after. Wong was a second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers ii the 2023 draft,but has failed to catch on thus far in the NBA.
Isaiah Wong is happy the Hornets are giving him a chance
Isaiah Wong has not yet played an NBA game this year but was averaging 26.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in seven games in the G-League after appearing in just one NBA game last season. "So happy that all the hard work is paying off and I get to have a a great opportunity in Charlotte," Wong said. "They know I can get to the bucket, they know I'm a great scorer, and I can play defense. I play with my heart out, and I'm a great team player."
Wong also said it "means a lot" for a team to trust him and to have faith that he can make it. "I really appreciate the Charlotte Hornets for that," Wong added. There are plenty of minutes to go around in the backcourt, as Vasilije Micic, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, KJ Simpson, Seth Curry, and Cody Martin have all had to play guard lately.
