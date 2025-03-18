Hornets predicted to target Lakers' Dalton Knecht again this offseason
The Charlotte Hornets made a huge blockbuster trade at the deadline to send Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers. It fell apart because the Lakers failed Williams' physical, but it nearly sent a future first-round pick and Dalton Knecht to Charlotte. This summer, Charlotte could try and get the Lakers' swingman again.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted what each NBA team might look at this offseason, and the primary thing on Charlotte's target list was Knecht. Draft picks and Reed Sheppard were also mentioned, but the Hornets already have a connection with Knecht.
Pincus said, "The Hornets may continue down the path of building around Brandon Miller and Ball, but some around the league wonder if the team will cash out Ball's expensive contract and focus on developing a new core with Miller and the talent the Hornets get from the top of the 2025 and 2026 drafts."
He said that the Hornets have clearly shown a willingness to trade Mark Williams since they tried to and would have done so if not for the Lakers sending him back. "The goal may be to continue down that path with youth and draft compensation the goal," Pincus wrote.
It's unclear if Pincus believes Charlotte will send LaMelo Ball to LA, a common theme among NBA media when it comes to the landing spots for Ball, and get Knecht back as the primary return or if they'll try again with a Williams deal. The Lakers do still need a center.
Either way, Knecht, as one of the most promising young players from the 2024 draft class, is still a focal point for Charlotte in the B/R writer's eyes. The Hornets need a true shooting guard and someone who can hit consistently from three, and Knecht (36.4% from three) is a solid fit for that.
