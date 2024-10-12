Hornets provide promising update on injured center Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is making progress in his rehab from a strained tendon in his foot that he sustained prior to training camp.
According to the team, Williams is officially out of a walking boot and will be reevaluated before the start of the regular season which begins in Houston on October 23rd.
The team reported the initial news of his injury exactly two weeks ago and stated an update would be made known by today, and they followed through. The previous training staff was criticized for not being punctual or clear with updates and statuses of injured players, especially with Mark Williams last season and his back. This clear form of communication will go a long way in restoring trust from the fanbase.
Despite Williams' absence, the Hornets have done more than hold their own on the glass through the first three preseason games. As a matter of fact, they've won the rebounding edge in all three matchups by at least seven boards.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Damian Lillard predicted Tre Mann's breakout, compared him to former Blazers teammate
ESPN BPI reveals intriguing Charlotte Hornets projection for 2024-25 season
Have we seen the last of LaMelo Ball in the Hornets' preseason?