Hornets release stunning renderings of franchise's future practice facility
The Charlotte Hornets are on their way to becoming one of the league's premiere franchises. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, head coach Charles Lee, and owners Gabe Plotkin and Rich Schnall have openly discussed the plan to flip the franchise's image from the outhouse to the penthouse. Improving the on-court play will be the biggest step in making that happen, but off-court improvements are necessary to reach that goal as well.
Renovating the Spectrum Center was the Hornets first move to improve their off-court image, and the construction of an off-site team training facility is next in line. On Monday, the Hornets released images of their future practice facility, and they are stunning.
The "Charlotte Hornets Performance Center" isn't slated to open until 2026, but it provides a glimpse into the future of basketball in the Charlotte. The Hornets have always been the little brother of the cross-town Carolina Panthers franchise in the city's hierarchy, but recent developments (and lack thereof in regards to the NFL team's practice facility) are flipping that narrative on its head. The Hornets are coming for the Queen City's professional sports franchise crown, and this utopian looking practice facility will be a big reason why.
The Charlotte Hornets are nine days away from opening their 2024-25 season in Houston against the rockets, marking the first opportunity for the franchise's new regime to cut their teeth in regular season NBA action.
