Charlotte Hornets' preseason home schedule has been announced
The Charlotte Hornets are focusing on the development of their young guys during Summer League, such as Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion James, and even second-year players, Tidjane Salaun and KJ Simpson, who hope to play a pivotal role this upcoming season and beyond.
All that being said, Charlotte is more worried about the present for the first time in several years. They believe that they can win enough games to make the playoffs (or at least the play-in) next season in a horrendously bad Eastern Conference.
The road to the postseason starts with the preseason, and the Hornets have released their home schedule. The 2025-26 preseason will start with a home date with the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, which will take place in Charleston, South Carolina, on October 5th.
Their other preseason home game will be against the Grizzlies in Greensboro, North Carolina, which is set for October 15th.
The Hornets have played several preseason games in various cities across the Carolinas to make sure that the fans they have across both states get to see them play.
The hope is that they get to see LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller out on the court together in both games, as both should be ready to go after suffering season-ending injuries.
Having both Ball and Miller healthy for all of next season will be the determining factor in whether or not the Hornets have any chance of making the playoffs or the play-in.
The road preseason games for the Hornets have not been announced yet. Those two games will be revealed at a later date.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Former Hornets owner Michael Jordan ranked No. 1 NBA player of all time
Hornets may have the steal of the 2025 NBA draft and it's not Kon Knueppel
Kemba Walker snubbed as greatest Hornets player ever