Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaun reveals which of his teammates speaks the best French

🎙️ Tidjane Salaun spoke with @SamFarberLive on the latest Hornets Hive Cast!



Aside from Moussa Diabate, who on the team speaks the best French? Perhaps because it's in his middle name... LaMelo Ball!



"Small stuff like ça va bien or oui oui... everybody loves to say oui oui." 😅 pic.twitter.com/2DXT4FQKEb