Hornets Roundtable: Is this a make-or-break season for LaMelo Ball in Charlotte?
The Charlotte Hornets locked up LaMelo Ball through the end of the 2028-29 season, but if his injury issues continue, it could prompt the organization to move in a different direction. Is this a make-or-break season for LaMelo?
Here's what our staff thinks.
Matt Alquiza
No chance. LaMelo Ball has proven at a young age that he is a premier player in the NBA. His ankle injuries have thrown the casual observer off the scent, but his 2021-22 season in which he earned an All-Star berth is one of the most impressive campaigns in Hornets history. A duo of Ball and Brandon Miller could elevate Charlotte to unseen heights, and patience for the duo should be paramount for Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson. The Hornets stars are just scratching the surface of their limitless potential, and moving on from Ball would send the Hornets back into yet another rebuild that could tank the goodwill that the franchise has built up with the fan base this summer.
Sam Dracula
LaMelo Ball's status and value with the franchise is solidified. I think what's make or break is the perception of him. Three major injuries in four years is enough to be labeled "injury prone". Another lost season due to injury will only amplify that label and set the franchise back again.
Austin Leake
I do feel that this season could be make or break for the 23-year-old. The reason behind that is because he simply hasn’t been on the court and if that trend continues then you’re starting to question if you can really ride behind LaMelo Ball. Less than 60 games played for him over the last two years and if he has another year of less than 30-40 games played, then I really question if he is the guy that will ever lead the Hornets to success. Everyone knows the player he is, but the ability to stay on the court is just as important because it’s cost the Hornets throughout the last two seasons and they can’t have it bite them again.
Carson Cash
This season is make or break for LaMelo Ball. But not in the talent sense, when it comes to raw skill Ball has been a beacon of hope that clearly the Charlotte Hornets need to have success. Unfortunately, this season he needs to prove he can stay healthy or I think it will be less of bad luck and more of Ball not taking proper precautions to stay on the floor. If the Hornets find themselves at the end of this season in the bottom 5 and LaMelo Ball plays less than 42 games, I think the organization will slowly creep into a new era.
