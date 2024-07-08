Hornets' Stock Report: Who Impressed vs. China, Who Disappointed
The Hornets picked up another win in the California Classic on Sunday evening, defeating the Chinese National Team 93-62.
In game one against the Spurs, we had a mixed bag of positive and disappointing performances. I'm not going to be too picky with last night's game, so no, I'm not dropping anyone's stock. However, four players did see their stock rise including Bryce McGowens who had a rough outing the night before.
Stock Up: Bryce McGowens
McGowens looked more comfortable in this game. He still, in my opinion, tries to push the issue a little too much on the offensive end but he at least had more success getting to the rim and ultimately the free throw line. McGowens finished with 20 points and went 12/14 from the charity stripe.
Stock Up: Jake Stephens
Stephens continues to stack good days together. While he doesn't really stand much of a chance to see any playing time with the big league club, he could earn himself a spot in Greensboro if he keeps this up. 14 points, four boards, and a block for him on the night.
Stock Up: RaeQuan Battle
Battle gets a small bump here. He didn't shoot it great from deep going just 1/5, but he did go 4/8 from the floor finishing with nine points. As I mentioned Sunday morning, he has to keep scoring to stick around beyond Summer League. That's his strength.
Stock Up: Zavier Simpson
How about the night Zavier Simpson put together? He didn't light up the stat sheet, but he was certainly active. In 21 minutes of action, he recorded eight points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block. Terrific outing.
