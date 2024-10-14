Should the Hornets pair LaMelo Ball with his now healthy brother Lonzo in Charlotte?
The Ball family was the biggest name in basketball circa 2016. Lonzo was dicing up the PAC12 as a UCLA Bruin, LaMelo and LiAngelo's high school highlight reels were daily social media fodder for accounts like Overtime, and LaVar was in the middle of a years long media circuit that included appearances in the WWE and on ESPN's First Take. Fast forward eight years, and things look a little different.
LaMelo Ball is starring for the Charlotte Hornets. The effervescent playmaker is set to have the best year of his career with Charles Lee in charge and his ankle injuries in the rear view mirror. His older brother, Lonzo, is on the brink of returning from an injury of his own.
Lonzo, a member of the Chicago Bulls, hasn't suited up in an NBA contest since January 14, 2022. Lingering knee ailments and ensuing procedures have sidelined the talented playmaker for nearly three full years. The elder Ball will be returning to a Bulls team that looks nothing like the one he left. At the time of his original injury in 2022, Chicago had the Eastern Conference's best record: 27-13. Now, on the eve of the 2024-25 campaign, Chicago has the fourth worst odds to win the conference (via Fanduel) only ahead of Charlotte, Detroit, and Washington.
If Ball storms out of the gates with a healthy lower half and Chicago puts him on the trade block, should Charlotte come calling? The answer is yes.
A double Ball backcourt would be cinema. LaMelo and Lonzo both possess elite court vision that would bring fireworks to Charlotte. Any trade that would bring Lonzo to Charlotte would coincide with a deal that sees Vasilije Micic walking out of the door (which has been rumored), as Ball would slide perfectly into the role that the Serbian floor general currently holds.
The patriarchal Ball, Lavar, has stated for years that he wants his boys to play together. Why can't that be in Charlotte? The Hornets' decision-makers have promised to turn their franchise into one of the NBA's premiere outfits, and the show that would come with both Balls in the same backcourt would make the Queen City the hub of the NBA world. It's a no-lose situation for the Hornets.
On the floor, Lonzo would fit Charles Lee's vision of up-tempo, long-range bombing, transition heavy basketball, and off the floor, the chemistry between the siblings could elevate their already impressive NBA careers.
If Lonzo hits the block, Jeff Peterson and company should make the call and bring showtime to the Queen City.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Three areas the Hornets will be most improved in this season
Former Hornets First-Rounder Kai Jones putting together impressive preseason with Clippers
Is Tre Mann a darkhorse for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award?