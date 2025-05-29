Hornets, Trail Blazers swap key playmakers and draft picks in mock trade
Once the calendar turns to June in just a few days, teams around the NBA will start to have more intense discussions regarding trades and what their plans will be for the draft and free agency.
The Charlotte Hornets aren't expected to make any huge deals, but they could make one or two moves that could fly under the radar. Today, we worked up a mock trade between the Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers.
The mock trade
Trail Blazers receive: Miles Bridges, No. 34 (via NOP)
Hornets receive: Anfernee Simons, 2027 2nd-round pick
Why Charlotte does the deal
You could argue that Portland is getting a slightly better deal here, but the Hornets have a brighter future going with a three-guard lineup rather than playing Brandon Miller at the two and going undersized with Bridges at the four. By landing Simons, the Hornets can either still take the best guard available at No. 4 in the draft, trade back, or trade the pick for a proven veteran who can play the four. Doing this means they won't have to rely on a rookie immediately.
Why Portland does the deal
Toumani Camara had a pretty solid rookie season, but I'm not convinced he's going to be the long-term answer for the Blazers at the wing. In this trade, Bridges moves to the three, which is a more natural positional fit for him and boosts Portland's offense. Losing Simons hurts, but there are several guards in this draft that they could attempt to replace him with. Plus, getting an early second-round pick in a deep class is the cherry on top.
