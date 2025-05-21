Hornets urged to consider swapping pick No. 4 for star power forward
Now that the dust has settled on the NBA draft lottery, the Charlotte Hornets have a lot more clarity on what they can do. If they were considering trading the first-round pick they own for an established player, they now know exactly how valuable the pick is.
With that in mind, NBA insider Eddie Bitar believes the Hornets can and should put together a package for Lauri Markkanen. The Utah Jazz forward, perhaps as part of an overall tank, did not have a great season last year, but he has been an All-Star-level player before.
Bitar said the Hornets can package pick number four, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Green, Grant Williams, and a 2031 First-Round Pick (Hornets' own) for Markkanen, and that would get the job done. It would deplete the rotation, but it would add a star teammate for LaMelo Ball.
"Lauri Markkanen offers a unique blend of size and shooting, averaging 19.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season," the analyst argued. "Markkanen's ability to stretch the floor would complement LaMelo Ball's playmaking because he is only 27 years old and already has an All-Star Team under his belt."
Bitar also believes that the Jazz forward's skill set works well with the modern NBA, which prioritizes shooting and versatility. He also believes this could take Charlotte out of the lottery and into the playoffs.
Is this on the Hornets' radar? Possibly. The new front office has shown a willingness to be patient and look at the long-term future rather than seeking win-now fixes. They took Tidjane Salaun and tried to trade Mark Williams for a 2031 first-round pick, so they're not exactly worried about winning in 2026.
However, it'd be hard to dislike this move. Markkanen would be a major upgrade and round out a really solid lineup. They'd probably like having pick number four, but Markkanen is an established product. Losing the 2031 first-round pick is not all that consequential, and neither is losing those role players.
