Hornets vs. Clippers is still on for now, but that could change soon
The Charlotte Hornets are supposed to play the Los Angeles Clippers in L.A. on Saturday night. As wildfires rage in the area, though, the NBA may have to step in. An earlier matchup in L.A. was already postponed, and it's beginning to look like Charlotte may lose another one before it's all said and done.
Hornets-Clippers in danger of being delayed
The Hornets already had last night's contest with the Los Angeles Lakers postponed, and everything around tomorrow night's game is up in the air. The Trinity-Mission League Showcase, which is scheduled for tonight, has been delayed until February.
The Los Angeles Rams were supposed to host a playoff game on Monday, but the NFL moved it out of L.A. and into Arizona because of the wildfires. If that game, which comes two full days after tomorrow's scheduled Hornets game, was already moved, there's little chance the NBA wouldn't follow suit and push CHA-LAC back indefinitely. Hornets-Lakers doesn't have a new makeup date, and Hornets-Clippers might join it soon.
This would all create a scheduling challenge for the league. The Hornets would need to make up two games in Los Angeles, which can really only come either at the very end of the season or tacked on to another road trip out west.
If the Hornets can get them in at the end of this road trip rather than the front, that would be ideal. However, we don't know how long the fires will last or when it'll be safe to play in the area again. The entire area is in dire straits, as people have been evacuating for days. The NBA is an afterthought to the safety at this point, and that makes it all the more likely that the next game gets postponed as well.
