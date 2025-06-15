How the Desmond Bane trade to division rival impacts the Hornets
The NBA off-season is just beginning and the Hornets division rival made a huge splash by acquiring Desmond Bane on Sunday morning. The Orlando Magic desperately needed some shooting to their roster and they certainly get that with Bane, but at what cost?
The Magic sent four first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies, along with a solid bench piece in Cole Anthony and a veteran in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was on an expensive contract. Giving up that amount of picks plus a solid piece in Cole Anthony is very pricy.
The Hornets' division rival appears to be going all in, as they're looking to be more than just a yearly first-round exit or play-in team. Now, the Magic did sacrifice a decent amount of their future with those picks, but the Bane fit in Orlando is perfect.
The Magic making a major move like this was expected, as they were a team that many expected to make a splash this off-season. However, a lot of people believed it would be for a point guard and one of the point guards linked to them was LaMelo Ball.
It's important to note that there were never any rumors of the Hornets trading Ball or the Magic being heavily interested, but for the past couple months, Ball and Orlando were linked by the media as a perfect fit.
WIth the Bane trade, it likely rules out any interest the Magic would potentially have in the Hornets star. As well, they gave up so much in the deal with the Grizzlies that they wouldn't have much else to offer in another deal.
In the 2024-2025 season, the Southeast Division was very weak, the Magic held the most wins in the division with 41 wins. Orlando will certainly be looking to have more wins than that next season, while the Hornets will be looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.
Orlando might have improved their roster in the short-term, but whether this move pays off in the long run will be something to keep an eye on. The Hornets aren't in a position to make a trade similar to what the Magic did, but maybe that's not a bad thing.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
How far can the Hornets climb on draft night? These teams could make a deal
Hornets add attitude, Rockets add firepower in this Miles Bridges mock trade
Why the Hornets will likely wait until after the draft to make any significant trades
This mock trade is two deals in one — and it sends Miles Bridges to the Clippers