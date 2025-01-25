How two former Hornets have been doing since landing in Portland
After each spending a few years in Charlotte, former Hornets James Bouknight and Bryce McGowens both latched on with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Since joining the Trail Blazers organization, both players have spent most of their time with the team's G-League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
McGowens has played in five games with Portland this season, averaging 1.2 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He has also played in six games with the Remix this season, averaging 27.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, including a 46-point performance on January 1st.
Bouknight has not appeared in any games with the Trail Blazers this year, but through eight games with the Remix, he is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists per game.
Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe are among the guards on Portland's roster that stand in the way of the two former Hornets receiving any meaningful playing time with their new team.
Both players arrived in Charlotte with high expectations, with Bouknight being a lottery pick (11th overall) in the 2021 NBA Draft, while McGowens was a five-star recruit (highest-ranked player in Nebraska history) before being drafted by the Hornets in the second round.
Despite displaying exciting potential throughout their collegiate and amateur careers, the two players did not pan out in Charlotte, ultimately being waived following the 2023-24 season.
Through three seasons with the Hornets, Bouknight averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds. The best season of his career came in 2022-2023, when he averaged a career-high 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists through 34 games.
Although his production was limited through three seasons, he did manage to flash some potential in Charlotte. As a rookie in 2021, Bouknight scored a career-high 24 points (6-8 3-pt FG) and brought down six rebounds while leading the Hornets to a 124-123 win over the Sacramento Kings.
McGowens joined the team on a two-way deal after being drafted ahead of the 2022-23 season, splitting time with the Greensboro Swarm before his contract was converted to a multi-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season.
In two seasons with the Hornets, McGowens averaged 5.3 points, two rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. The best game of his career came during a 106-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when he scored 22 points (6-11 FG) while dishing out four assists and grabbing four rebounds.
