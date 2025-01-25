The Hornets look to get right against the New Orleans Pelicans
INJURY REPORT:
Hornets: QUESTIONABLE - Miles Bridges (Back), LaMelo Ball (Wrist), OUT - Tre Mann (Back Irritation), Grant Williams (R ACL), Cody Martin (Groin), Brandon Miller (Wrist)
Pelicans: QUESTIONABLE - Dejounte Murray (Finger/Elbow), OUT - Brandon Ingram (Ankle), Herb Jones (Shoulder)
Game Preview:
The Hornets and Pelicans are both at the bottom of their respective conferences, as it's not been the season that either team had expected heading into the season. For the last couple of seasons, both teams have been hit with the injury bug.
For the Hornets, it's been a miserable year for injuries after just losing Brandon Miller for the season. Miller is one of the Hornets' key pieces to the roster. Not only is Miller out for the remainder of the year, but it also sounds like Tre Mann isn't anywhere near close to returning for the Hornets.
Mann has been plagued with a back injury that has kept him out since November. His injury is definitely concerning considering the Hornets had a similar issue with Mark Williams last season.
However, it does seem likely that the Hornets could get back LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges to the lineup, as they both missed last game with an injury, but are listed as probable on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Hornets struggled to score in the loss to Portland on Friday night, with most of their core players not available. Nick Smith Jr. continued to shine, though, as he poured in another 15+ point performance.
For the Pelicans, they have slowly started to get healthy and have won four of their last five games with their only loss coming to the Grizzlies on Friday night during that stretch.
As well, it seems Zion Williamson will return to the lineup tonight, as he was unavailable in their game on Friday night. Williamson is a huge piece to the Pelicans but has struggled to remain healthy throughout his career. He has played just 10 contests on the season averaging just under 22 points per game.
Key Matchup: Hornets guards versus Pelicans guards
This matchup will come down to overall health for tonight's contest, but it should also be a deciding factor in which team comes out on top. The Pelicans have a lot of guards who can flat-out score the basketball. CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins are all tough players, which means the Hornets will have to find a way to contain them.
The Hornets guards are a little banged up currently as LaMelo Ball is dealing with a wrist injury, Brandon Miller is out for the year, Tre Mann won't be back anytime soon, and Seth Curry is dealing with an injury. With all that in mind, if the Hornets can keep up with the Pelicans guards scoring the ball, then they should be in for their fifth win in their last eight games.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
New Orleans Pelicans
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Jose Alvarado
Shooting Guard
Nick Smith Jr
CJ Mccollum
Small Forward
Josh Green
Trey Murphy III
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Zion Williamson
Center
Mark Williams
Yves Missi
