Charles Lee provides discouraging injury update on Tre Mann
It's been an unfortunate season for Tre Mann who is in a contract year. Mann had high hopes for himself as did the Hornets organization. He was the most improved player in training camp and was looking to have a breakout season before he suffered a back injury that has kept him out of the lineup since mid -November.
Mann was averaging a career-high in points per game with 14.1 points, along with 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. His splits from the field were pretty solid, shooting 43.5% from the field, 40% from three, and 90.5% from the line.
With all that being said, the update that the Hornets got wasn't very great news on his timetable. Over a month ago, the Hornets announced that Tre Mann would be re-evaluated in two weeks and that he had ramped up his on-court activities, but it seems like that is no longer the case.
Coach Lee provided an update on Tre Mann before Friday night's contest:
"When we came home from the West Coast trip, our performance staff reevaluated him and checked in, and Tre was not where he wanted to be; physically he wasn't where our performance team wanted him to be."- Charles Lee on Tre Mann
"Now that we're back home, we're going to take the time to continue trying to find the right things that are going to help him progress in the right way. And at the appropriate time, we'll have a new update."
The update is a tough blow, especially since the Hornets are without Brandon Miller for the rest of the season and there was some thought that Mann would return to the lineup soon.
Not only is the update not what Hornets fans wanted to hear, but it also seems like this could be a potential issue for the remainder of the season. Back injuries are no joke and the Hornets saw that with Mark Williams last season, who missed over four months due to his back injury.
Obviously this is just really unfortunate for Mann as he was in midst of a breakout season in his contract year, which will obviously have some effects this summer.
