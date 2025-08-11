Is Collin Sexton a long-term fit for the Hornets’ backcourt?
No one really saw it coming, but the Charlotte Hornets went out and grabbed Collin Sexton from the Jazz this offseason. His contract’s up after this year, but that hasn’t stopped the team from penciling him in for real minutes right away.
That leads to the obvious question: is Sexton part of the Hornets’ long-term plans? After all, Charlotte just spent the No. 4 overall pick on Kon Knueppel in the NBA Draft, so it’s a fair thing to wonder.
The Hornets have the financial flexibility to keep him, and his game makes him a dependable backcourt partner alongside LaMelo Ball and Knueppel.
At just 26 years old, there’s no reason not to consider a long-term extension—especially if he makes the most of his opportunities this season. He’s set to start alongside Ball, with Knueppel likely coming off the bench as his backup.
Sexton will make $18.9 million this year, so any extension is probably going to be in the $20 million-plus range.
That’s still reasonable for a proven scorer—especially when you remember Miles Bridges makes about the same, despite his off-court issues and inconsistent production. Sexton, on the other hand, has been nothing but reliable.
Last season, Sexton put up 18.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game, shooting 48% from the field and 40% from three. He’s been a consistent scoring option since his time with the Cavaliers and kept that going with Utah.
Sexton can create his own shot, play off the ball, and bring a spark to the backcourt—three things Charlotte hasn’t exactly had in abundance.
If the Hornets want to build around Ball, Knueppel, and Brandon Miller, Sexton’s gotta be part of that group. He can score without throwing off the flow, hits shots when they’re open, and isn’t afraid to take those big moments when it counts.
In today’s NBA, having steady guard play is huge.
Sexton is the right age, plays the right way, and brings the kind of steadiness this roster hasn’t always had. Keeping him after this season wouldn’t just be smart — it’d be a sign the Hornets are finally sticking to a direction.
