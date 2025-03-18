Progress is being made! Josh Okogie assigned to Greensboro for a rehab assignment
Help is on the way!
The Charlotte Hornets have assigned forward Josh Okogie to the Greensboro Swarm for a rehab assignment, per the team. The team also transferred two-way guard Damian Baugh back to the big league roster after a stint in the G League.
Okogie, who the team acquired from the Phoenix Suns for Nick Richards in mid-January, has been out since January 31st with a left hamstring injury. Okogie suffered the injury in the third quarter of Charlotte's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and has been out ever since.
Okogie was stellar for the Hornets in his limited time with the team, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 steals while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.1% from three in seven games with the team.
The Hornets were 2-5 with Okogie available and are 5-17 since the injury. With the season coming to an end in less than a month, it will be useful to get the former Sun more reps, especially since he is under contract with the team for another season.
Okogie's defense has been a perfect fit for the brand of ball Charles Lee wants to play, and with no Brandon Miller for the remainder of the season, the 26-year-old could find himself a strong role for next season.
