Is the 2025 NBA season make or break for two former Hornets first-round picks?
Make or break.
It's the three words most NBA players never want to hear when entering a season. The average NBA career spans around 4.5 years, and every single player will tell you they want to play for fifteen or more years.
The sad truth is, it's nearly impossible for most guys to do so. For some players, it's even difficult to find a second contract with the team that drafted them. First round picks, the best players to ever come out of their hometowns and high schools, whose dominance was felt during college basketball.
The NBA is a harsh reality, where the best of the best sometimes will not make it past a couple of years. Where you can have one strong season, but one down year, and no team will have interest in signing you. From the idea of the luxury of a max contract to signing a 10-day contract to prove you are still capable of playing in this league.
Make or break.
For the Charlotte Hornets, there are two former first round picks on the squad facing this harsh reality. A reality that, though they might want to ignore, is glaring them dead in the eyes. If all goes well this season, a second contract and a future in Charlotte is sure to happen. If not...
Nick Smith Jr.
Nick Smith Jr is the prime example of a player in a make or break year. Smith is entering his third season in the league, and during his second season saw an increase in minutes and points. The Hornets guard is going to be fighting for minutes at the guard position, with Tre Mann returning, LaMelo Ball being at 100%, and KJ Simpson still being around.
The Arkansas product saw a decrease in three point percentage (34.0%) and his field goal percentage stayed the same at 39.1%. His inefficiency can be chalked up to taking more shots with the majority of the roster being injured, but his lackluster performances will not be ignored.
If Nick wants to stick around and be a key part of the Hornets moving forward, he needs to see a leap in his assist numbers, as well as field goal percentage. His defense is not good enough to allow for sub-par offensive production, and if he cannot develop those two things in the offseason...
Tidjane Salaun
Tidjane Salaun has a longer leash, as everybody knew coming out of the draft, he was not an NBA-ready player. That being said, his production last season cannot be repeated. Salaun was widely viewed as the worst player in basketball, and for good reason.
His confidence grew as the season ended, but in all aspects, it really did not matter for the season as a whole. Salaun was a disappointment. His handle, scoring, defense, and playmaking abilities all struggled during the season. Even worse, when he was in the G-League, there were fans wondering if he could even play there.
Tidjane needs to show development this season, for his and the Hornets' sake. The Hornets took the French product sixth overall in last June's draft, and it could bode terribly for the front office if he does not manage to pan out. Players like Donovan Clingan, Matas Buzelis, Kel'el Ware, Jared McCain, Yves Missi, Jaylen Wells, and Zach Edey were all selected after Salaun and have looked significantly better to start their NBA careers.
The ending of Salaun's season was hopeful, but more is needed.
