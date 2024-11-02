Jaylen Brown & Derrick White frustrated over Grant Williams' collision with Jayson Tatum
With a little over two minutes left in the game on Friday night, Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams was ejected from the game for a flagrant 2 foul on his former Boston Celtics teammate, Jayson Tatum.
Although there wasn't a scuffle on the court, Celtics players were not happy with the play whatsoever and briefly commented on it during postgame media availability.
Jaylen Brown via John Karalis:
"That wasn't a basketball play. Grant knows better than that. There's no place in the game for that. I thought JT and Grant were friends. I guess not."
Derrick White via John Karalis:
"He's just too damn big to be doing stuff like that."
Grant Williams' explanation of the play via Kayla Burton:
"I think it's moreso he didn't see me before anything else. I definitely make contact with the body before I reach," Williams said. "Definitely not intentional. Not trying to hurt him by any means. We all know that's one of my closest friends in the league. As you see, he just got up and walked away, and I got up and asked for help instead of raising my hand like I thought it was a foul. JB kind of escalated it, but I understand he's trying to protect his teammate and stuff like that. But that's my dog."
Williams also stated in his response that he had wings prepared for his former Celtic teammates, but admitted that those plans would probably be canceled for tonight and that he would have to talk with them tomorrow.
The Hornets and Celtics will go at it again tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. EST..
