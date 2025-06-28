Ex-Hornets coach reportedly set to interview for job with New York Knicks
James Borrego could be back patrolling an Eastern Conference sideline sooner than expected.
The former Hornets head coach is set to interview with the New York Knicks as the franchise ramps up its search to replace Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks received permission from the New Orleans Pelicans to speak with Borrego, who has been an assistant under Willie Green for the past three seasons.
Borrego is one of several candidates under consideration for the job, joining a list that includes former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, three-time NBA head coach Mike Brown, and Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant Mikah Nori.
He spent four seasons as the head coach in Charlotte, where he finished with a 138-163 record. The Hornets never made the playoffs during that stretch, but he did help the team to a winning season in his final year before the franchise chose to move on.
Despite falling short in the postseason, Borrego earned respect around the league for his ability to develop young talent and bring creativity to the offensive side — two qualities the Knicks may look to prioritize in their coaching search
The Knicks are coming off a tough playoff exit and look ready to shift toward a faster, more modern style. His offense moves the ball, spaces the floor, and pushes the pace — a big shift from the slow, defense-first game they had with Thibodeau.
Since his time in Charlotte, Borrego has been hands-on with the young players in New Orleans, helping them develop and improve the offense. He’s built a reputation for being open to new approaches and making smart use of analytics — which might be just what the Knicks need to stay competitive without overhauling their roster.
If Borrego ends up in New York, next season could be pretty interesting — and a good chance to see how much he’s grown as a coach.
