What are the chances Steph Curry ends up as a Hornet before he retires?
Home.
"Home is where the heart is", "There's no place like home".
For Steph Curry, Charlotte is home. The city is where he spent the majority childhood and teenage life, as his father, Dell, played for the hometown Charlotte Hornets.
Curry attended Charlotte Christian School, a private, college preparatory school, and then later committed to Davidson College, which was just outside of the city. When Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009, it was the furthest he had been from living in Charlotte.
Steph has played in Golden State for the last 16 years, winning four NBA titles, a Finals MVP, and two league MVPs. It's safe to say he has put together one of the most impressive resumes in league history and will finish as one of the best point guards to ever play the game.
In February 2024, Steph's younger brother, Seth, was dealt to the Hornets. Seth was the second Curry to play for the Hornets, the question is, will he be the last?
"When I see Curry 30 on the back, that is wild," Curry said before his Warriors faced the Hornets this season. "You always wondered what it would be like to play here. And representing the Curry family legacy, Seth gets to do it. So it's cool."
Steph is on the second to last year of his deal, and will likely receive an extension from Golden State that would take him through his age 39 to 40 season. So, getting Curry in the final years of his prime is extremely unlikely. That being said, what are the chances he spends a final season in his hometown?
Players like Paul Pierce, James Harden, and Chauncey Billups have all spent the final season of their careers (Pierce signed a one day contract to retire a Celtic, however) in their hometowns. There is a major difference between those guys and Stephen Curry, though.
Curry seems like a player that is destined to retire with the one team he has played for, like Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant all did.
Charlotte has been a home for aging veterans, like Tony Parker years ago and Taj Gibson this season.
It's fun to speculate, but Steph Curry to Charlotte? Not as likely.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets draft picks: Year-by-year breakdown of Charlotte's capital
Potential franchise-altering moment is one week away for the Charlotte Hornets
Why the Hornets should ride it out with Mark Williams
NBA insider reveals why Lakers tried to pair Mark Williams with Luka Doncic