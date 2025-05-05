Hornets draft picks: Year-by-year breakdown of Charlotte's capital
The NBA draft lottery is not far from now, and it will determine exactly which pick the Charlotte Hornets have this year. It's going to be top-seven, but beyond that, we don't know. That's not the only pick they have, though. They have two more in 2025, and they have a ton of future picks. Here's how it breaks down.
2025
In 2025, the Hornets own a top-seven pick in the lottery. They also own the 33rd overall pick (their own) and the 34th overall pick from the New Orleans Pelicans. Those are not determined by the lottery.
2026
In 2026, they own their own first-round pick, and they'll get a first-round pick from Phoenix, Washington, Orlando, or Memphis. This was from the Jusuf Nurkic trade, and it's subject to several pick swaps and other things to determine what pick the Hornets will actually end up with. They also have Denver or Golden State's second-rounder, with their own going to Sacramento.
2027
In 2027, the Hornets own their own first-round pick as well as the Dallas Mavericks' pick (top-two protected). They also have Miami's first-round pick (lottery protected). This stems from the PJ Washington trade. They also have a 2027 second-round pick (Portland or New Orleans). Their 2027 second-round pick is going to Sacramento as well.
2028
In 2028, they own their own first-rounder. The Hornets also own their own second-round selection and have the right to a pick swap. They essentially get the better pick between their own and the Los Angeles Clippers. The less favorable pick goes to the Detroit Pistons.
2029
Once again, the Hornets have their own first-round pick this year. They also have three second-round picks: their own, Phoenix's, and Denver's. The Denver pick is contingent on Denver conveying a first-round pick to Oklahoma City by 2029. If they do not, the Hornets don't get this pick.
2030
In 2030, the Hornets only own their first and second-round picks.
2031
In 2031, which is as far as the future capital goes right now, the Hornets have a lot of picks. They currently own their own first-round and second-round picks. They do not own the Los Angeles Lakers' first because the Mark Williams trade was rescinded. Charlotte also owns the second-round picks of Denver, New York, and Phoenix.
