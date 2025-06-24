Josh Green's injury clouds trade options for the Charlotte Hornets this offseason
Josh Green was among the handful of players on the Charlotte Hornets' roster who could have been included to help facilitate a trade this offseason. While it's not completely off the table, the recent injury news the team provided makes things a little more complicated if they did want to include him in a trade package.
The Hornets announced that Green underwent surgery to address instability in his left shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery. However, there is no timetable for his return. With the recovery process just beginning, it's unlikely that he would be able to pass another team's physical at the moment. Even later this summer would be a little uncertain.
So, assuming the Hornets can't move Green, what does that mean for the other guys on the roster who have trade value?
Well, let's start with Josh Okogie since he's the most urgent item, considering his contract becomes fully guaranteed at the start of July. Okogie and Green have similar skillsets in that they're widely viewed as 3&D guards/wings who can defend multiple spots on the floor, but struggle to create their own shot on the offensive end.
Okogie is someone rival front offices will certainly be interested in, but if the Hornets want to pursue a trade, Okogie will now have to be the 3&D guy they give up instead of Green, which isn't ideal since Okogie is the more consistent of the two.
If not Okogie, then Jusuf Nurkic becomes an obvious trade piece, but the Hornets may have to attach draft compensation to the deal with his play not matching his salary recently and the fact that he's on an expiring deal. The Hornets already have Mark Williams and Moussa Diabate at the five, so moving off Nurkic has always been a possibility.
Lastly, Miles Bridges. This would be the best time to move on from Bridges to help improve the depth of the bench, but it doesn't appear that Charlotte is motivated to make a move at this time. Although he has a more expensive contract than Okogie, he's not in the same bucket as Nurkic due to his value to the team. So really, Green's injury doesn't impact Bridges' future in Charlotte as much as it will for Okogie/Nurkic, who should be the team's top trade chips this summer.
