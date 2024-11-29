Hornets coach Charles Lee gives context on LaMelo Ball's latest injury
LaMelo Ball is officially out today to nurse "left calf soreness." It's an injury he reportedly sustained at the very end of the last Charlotte Hornets contest, a comeback bid that fell short against the Miami Heat. Ball's timetable for a return is unclear, but head coach Charles Lee was able to offer some context for what exactly happened.
Charles Lee reveals what exactly happened to LaMelo Ball
On the final inbound, LaMelo Ball broke past his defender, came up a little slow, and had to essentially take himself out of the play. Charles Lee said, "I think just felt something towards the end of the game trying to get open on that last play. Just felt a little something, and obviously, with the holidays yesterday and the early tip today, haven't had a ton of time to evaluate him and stuff, so they're going to continue to do that." Lee also called it an "unfortunate situation" and that they'd get it under control.
Ball joins an increasingly long and worrisome injury report. The starting five for the time being is now missing three normal pieces in Ball, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges. Behind them, Tre Mann, Nick Richards, and Grant Williams are all also out.
