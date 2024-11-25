Tidjane Salaün inserted into Hornets' starting lineup
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to gain some momentum at home over the course of the next week with a five-game homestand against five Eastern Conference opponents, starting tonight with the Orlando Magic.
A few minutes ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's matchup.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Josh Green
G Brandon Miller
F Tidjane Salaün
F Taj Gibson
Orlando Magic
G Gary Harris
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
F Franz Wagner
F Tristan da Silva
C Goga Bitadze
Charles Lee on beginning five-game homestand:
“We are thankful for this week. It will be nice to play at home in front of our wonderful fans, celebrate with our families that come into town. We have some injuries to deal with, but the part that we will focus on is just daily improvement and finding an opportunity in each one of these games to keep getting better and keep learning about our group and ourselves, people stepping up and having the opportunity to play that might not have been able to play. I think it’ll be a lot of different lineups that you see out there, but the thing that won’t change from the group is the fight and the competitiveness and the togetherness.”
The Hornets and Magic will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 7:05 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charles Lee reveals plan to slow down Orlando's 'head of the snake' Franz Wagner
Mark Williams, Nick Richards officially begin rehab stint en route to rejoining Hornets
Seth Curry addresses loss of Grant Williams after Hornets' big man tears ACL