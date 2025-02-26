KJ Simpson has career-best performance in loss to Warriors
It's been a rather unfortunate and disappointing week for the Charlotte Hornets, but maybe they can take a small victory in the play of KJ Simpson in Tuesday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors.
In the game, Simpson scored a career-high 16 points in 36 minutes, which was also the most minutes the rookie has ever played in an NBA contest. Simpson also tallied six rebounds, two assists, and two steals to his statline. Simpson's previous career-high in points was 15, when he made his first ever NBA start on February 5th versus the Milwaukee Bucks.
Although Simpson didn't shoot the best percentage from the field (7-15 FG, 1-7 3FG), he still had a very impactful performance. As well, for Simpson, going up against an NBA superstar and legend, Stephen Curry, in itself, is a pretty special moment for a rookie.
Although Curry only played 24 minutes, Simpson actually outscored him, as Curry only scored 15 points. Not too many rookies can say they outscored a superstar while playing the same position.
One of the more impressive factors about Simpson's performance on Tuesday night was that the Hornets have made him unavailable since the game versus Brooklyn on February 10th. The Hornets have likely done this since LaMelo Ball had made his return to the lineup and Simpson is on a two-way contract and they don't want him to go over the certain limit of games.
Simpson has always been ready to play each and every time his number has been called for the Hornets in his rookie campaign. You could make the argument that the second-round pick from Colorado has shown more flashes and improvement than the Hornets' first-round pick Tidjane Salaün.
In his last six games, Simpson is averaging 11.8 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Simpson has 25 more games to prove himself as a potential piece for the Hornets' future core.
FULL HIGHLIGHTS VERSUS WARRIORS
