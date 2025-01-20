NBA Mock Trade: Hornets, Mavericks link up for second year in a row
Last season, the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets linked up for a huge trade. The Hornets sent PJ Washington and two second-round picks (one in 2028) to Dallas for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a 2027 first-round pick. They also got Josh Green from the Mavs in a six-team deal. This year, they could link up again.
Hornets, Mavericks swap players again in this mock trade
Now that Nick Richards is gone, Cody Martin is the most desirable trade asset the Charlotte Hornets have left. He just so happens to fit what the Dallas Mavericks need. They need wing depth with Luka Doncic injured, and he is a defensive upgrade who can guard multiple positions.
That's what PJ Washington was last year when the Mavericks went after him, only this time, Martin is more of a backcourt defender. The logic should be the same, and there's an avenue for these two teams to once again flip players and picks.
The Hornets pair Martin and three second-round picks (2026 and 2031 both from the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix's 2031 pick) to send to the Mavericks for Quentin Grimes, Dwight Powell, and a 2030 first-round pick. In this trade, both teams come out in good standing.
The Mavericks add frontcourt depth and defense without creating a logjam for Luka Doncic's return. They also net three second-round picks, which they don't have right now. They only have two tradeable second-rounders.
The Hornets get an expiring contract in Grimes who can also provide shooting guard depth with Brandon Miller out indefinitely. Dwight Powell has a $4 million player option next year, but he could also be flipped for more assets or kept as a cheap, veteran big. Of course, the 2030 pick is the real addition for Charlotte, because they need assets badly.
Dallas comes out of this with better frontcourt depth and perimeter defense to offset the poor defending of both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, both of whom have defensive ratings well over 109. The Hornets get more assets and some possible trade or buyout candidates. Grimes, at 24, could be an audition candidate to see if he can be part of the long-term roster.
