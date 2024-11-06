LaMelo Ball Added Late To Hornets-Pistons Injury Report
LaMelo Ball is "Questionable" for tonight's match-up with the Detroit Pistons due to Right Ankle soreness per Hornets PR. Ball has yet to miss a game of the 2024-25 season, however tonight could be his first.
Ball had surgery on his right ankle in March 2023 and was sidelined from January 26th onwards in the 2023-2024 season due to lingering soreness. The fact the same ankle is bothering Ball a full 20 months after his first surgery is a worry.
Even more worrisome is that Ball was a late addition to the injury report, implying that this isn’t part of a planned rest or load management strategy. Notably, the right ankle soreness appeared following a day off, rather than after a back-to-back game as one might expect.
LaMelo Ball was questionable earlier this year with a hip contusion, but did manage to play through the injury. So far Ball is leading the Hornets in minutes played at 32.6 per game despite struggling with foul trouble.
