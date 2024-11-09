LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller make history against the Indiana Pacers
The Charlotte Hornets’ young backcourt is turning heads and showing why they could become one of the most exciting duos in the NBA. In tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller each posted huge numbers, making them the youngest pair in league history to record 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ three-pointers in a single game. Together, they combined for 60 points, giving Hornets fans a glimpse of the team’s future.
Ball, 23 years old and now in his fifth NBA season, scored 31 points along with 6 assists and 7 rebounds, controlling the game down the stretch with a mix of scoring and smart passes. Miller, just 21 and in his second season, followed close behind with 29 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds. In the second half, the two took turns making plays, keeping the Pacers’ defense scrambling to keep up.
Standing at 6'8" each, Ball and Miller bring a rare skill set to the backcourt. They’re big enough to shoot over smaller guards, comfortable enough with their handle to create shots, and capable shooters from three-point range. This kind of height, versatility, and shooting is tough to find in two guards and makes them a unique threat.
It’s clear what Charlotte envisions for this pair. With Ball and Miller leading the charge, the Hornets have a young, versatile backcourt that could surprise teams in the East. As they continue to develop their chemistry, the future of Charlotte basketball looks promising and gives fans plenty to look forward to this season and beyond.
