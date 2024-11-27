LaMelo Ball lands on injury report ahead of Hornets' crucial matchup with Miami Heat
The Charlotte Hornets have had a bevy of injuries to start the 2024-25 season, but LaMelo Ball has largely been the picture of health. In years past, his health has been a struggle, specifically with his ankles. So far, that hasn't been an issue, but he did land on the injury report ahead of tonight's bout with the Miami Heat.
LaMelo Ball earns injury designation ahead of Hornets-Heat
LaMelo Ball had a wrist injury in his rookie season that cost him 21 games, and his wrist has been a slight nuisance at times since. He is currently probable with "right wrist soreness" ahead of the home tilt with division rival Miami.
Since he's probable, he's very unlikely to be out tonight or even limited. Ball has, so far, carried the Hornets load at an improbable rate. Currently, he has the third-highest usage rate in NBA history and is averaging 31 points per game.
The Hornets are 6-11 on the season, but the main reason they've been competitive at all is the emergence of Ball as an All-NBA caliber of player. Any time someone of that nature lands on the injury report, it's worth keeping an eye on even if it appears to be nothing serious.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets provide promising Miles Bridges injury update
Three players the Hornets should target to replace Grant Williams' production
Jeff Peterson on the possibility of the Hornets making a trade: 'We're looking at everything'
LaMelo Ball looks to lead his Charlotte Hornets to win over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat