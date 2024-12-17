LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges electrify Buzz City with back-to-back alley oops to end first half against Philly
The Charlotte Hornets played a sleepy first half that received a strong shot of espresso shot right before it closed. LaMelo Ball, playing his first contest in nearly three weeks, connected on back-to-back alley oops with his dance partner of choice Miles Bridges that electrified the home crowd and drew the Hornets within two possessions as the clock ticked down.
Ball and Bridges became viral sensations as their traveling circus of alley oop dunks and deep three pointers took the NBA by storm in 2021-2022. Air BNB made their return tonight as the first half drew to a close.
The Hornets, losers of nine of their last ten games, needed a jolt on Monday night. A slow (stop me if you've heard this one before) start on offense allowed the Sixers to amass a double digit lead behind the unstoppable scoring of Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Philadelphia's go-to duo combined for 42 of the team's 54 points in the first half, nearly matching the Hornets total on their own.
As the second half unfolds, Charlotte will need to make one of their patented late game comebacks to pull out a thrilling victory. Stay tuned to Hornets on SI for full postgame coverage at the conclusion of tonight's contest.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaMelo Ball opens up on what he's been able to do during time off the court
Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Joel Embiid-less 76ers
Tre Mann injury update: The latest on the Hornets' guard back issue
Healthy Hornets look to turn the tides in matchup with Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, 76ers