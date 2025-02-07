LaMelo Ball provides injury update, thoughts on Hornets trade deadline moves
LaMelo Ball, who suffered a left ankle sprain on January 27th versus the Los Angeles Lakers, is back to on-court activity and listed as questionable for the Charlotte Hornets' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, February 7th. Ball provided an update on his injury following the team's shoot around ahead of Friday night's contest.
"I'm feeling good," Ball shared when asked about his ankle injury.
LaMelo also shared his insight on the Hornets moves at the NBA trade deadline.
"It's crazy for real, but I mean I've been seeing it since before I was in the NBA. It's part of the business," Ball said.
The Hornets traded center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire guard Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish, the Lakers' unprotected 2031 first-round draft pick and a 2030 pick swap with Los Angeles. Hornets GM Jeff Peterson also made a trade with the Phoenix Suns for center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round draft in exchange for guard Cody Martin, guard Vasa Micic and a 2026 second-round pick.
"That's my brother for sure. It's a crazy situation. Obviously I wish him the best and like I said it's the business we in," Ball said in regards to the team trading Mark Williams to the Lakers.
When asked about his new teammates LaMelo shared that he reached out before the players arrived in the Queen City. "I sent them some messages, good to get to meet them and everything. I'm just happy to play with them and everything so should be cool," Ball said.
Newly acquired Guard Dalton Knecht did attend the team's shootaround Friday morning and what he will potentially bring to the roster has impressed Ball.
"I like how he gets out and runs, for real. I see he can shoot, he can jump. I love all that for sure," Ball said of Knecth's game.
The Hornets are set to conclude a 9 game home stand on Friday, February 7 against the Spurs.
