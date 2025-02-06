Charlotte Hornets land Jusuf Nurkic, 2026 first-round pick in deal for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic
The Charlotte Hornets have made another trade. Ahead of Thursday's 3 P.M. NBA trade deadline, Charlotte's President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has agreed to a deal that sends Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and a 2026 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick.
Cody Martin's name has been one of the buzziest ahead of the deadline, and with an hour and a half to go before trade season officially closes, Charlotte pulled the trigger on a trade that ships both Martin and Micic out of town.
What the Suns are getting in Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic
Martin, a 6'6" forward, has spent his entire NBA career with the Hornets. Charlotte selected him with the 36th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft before quickly pairing Cody with his brother Caleb, who they acquired as an undrafted free agent the same year. Cody Martin holds career averages of 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.
Before getting sidelined with a sports hernia, Martin was having a career season in 2024-25. His 7.8 points per game and 4.5 are both career highs, and his 39 games played are the highest number for Martin since 2021-22 when he suited up 77 times.
In Martin, the Suns are acquiring a solid, yet unspectacular two-way wing who excels at guarding bigger forwards in the post. Martin is a decent perimeter defender, but he thrives as a small ball forward who can use his physicality on defense. Phoenix won't need it with their big three, but in a pinch, Martin is a capable ball-handler and offense initatior as well.
Micic, a second-year Serbian point guard, is a steady back court option for the Suns who are in dire need of one. He presents a solid backup option to Tyus Jones that will do a fine job of keeping Phoenix's offense humming when the start hits the bench.
What the Hornets are getting in return
The trade for a center was coming. This is it.
Nurkic has been disgruntled in Phoenix, and a move including his contract was one of the most-predicted pre-deadline transactions. Charlotte will pay Nurkic $18.1 million in 2025, and $19.3 million in 2026 to shore up their depleted front court.
Along with Nurkic, Charlotte acquired Phoenix's 2026 first-round pick. There are some complicated protections on the pick, and it's likely that Charlotte will acquire either Orlando or Memphis' first-rounder in next year's NBA Draft.
It's another move to acquire future draft capital, something that has become a common theme in the Jeff Peterson era.
