LaMelo Ball ranks in the top 15 of the NBA's top-selling jerseys list
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is consistently one of the most popular NBA players. Thanks to an interesting path to the league, a totally unique playstyle, and more, he's someone fans have flocked to since he was drafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 2024-25 second-half jersey sales prove as much.
Some fans have watched Ball since he was a freshman in high school and a star on Ball in the Family. They watched him go overseas and become the youngest American to sign a professional basketball contract. They watched him get drafted and become an All-Star.
During a career year averaging nearly 25 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, fans bought his jersey frequently. He ranked 12th among all NBA players, the second-highest non-All-Star. Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo outranked him.
Of course, those are mostly future Hall of Famers and MVP candidates from this year. Aside from Morant and Brunson, all the players are potentially on a Hall of Fame track and they've all won or will likely win awards this year.
Ball won't, and he wasn't even an All-Star. That's despite leading the fan vote for guards in the Eastern Conference, and those fans showed up and bought his jersey, too. Clearly, the NBA fans love Ball, and he's by far the most beloved Hornets player.
Not that it matters to a front office, but the new GM and coaching staff can see things like this. They have said time and again that they don't plan to trade Ball despite outside chatter, but lists like this showcase what they'd be losing if they did move on from him, and it's clearly more than just a basketball player.
It's someone a city and league-wide NBA fans have fallen in love with. The Hornets are not relevant and haven't been for years, but their lack of interest clearly hasn't hurt the interest in Ball.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Brandon Miller believes the Hornets' young core is 'dangerous'
LaMelo Ball responds to outside noise suggesting he should get out of Charlotte
Analyzing the ups and downs of Tidjane Salaün's first season in the NBA