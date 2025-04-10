Southeast rival linked as top landing spot for LaMelo Ball via trade
Right now, the Charlotte Hornets seem to have no intention of trading LaMelo Ball. League executives think it's a situation worth monitoring, though, and of course, anything can happen. The Mark Williams attempted trade was a shocker, and the Luka Doncic trade signifies that no one on any roster is safe.
Therefore, if Ball is to get traded, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has a few landing spots in mind. One of them, the Orlando Magic, makes a whole lot of sense. They may be a divisional rival, but they need Ball more than arguably any other team in the NBA.
The Magic have the second-ranked defense in the NBA. Yet, they're seventh in the East and exactly .500. This is because they have the 27th-ranked offense in the league. They can shut down anyone, but they can't really score.
Adding Ball would do two things. It would vastly improve their offense, but it would hurt their defense. Ball is an incredible scorer and passer, but he's a poor defender at best. That number two defensive rating would fall, but the offensive rating would probably skyrocket.
Rather than being a .500 team in the weak East, they'd be someone like the Golden State Warriors, who have a top 15 offensive and defensive rating. The Detroit Pistons are another nice comparison in that range. The team would get better even if it was sacrificing some defensive prowess.
"The Orlando Magic are a functional offense away from truly breaking out. At some point, the front office has to attack this deficiency, right?" Buckley asked. "If Ball makes it to the trade block, he might be the most obvious need-filler for Orlando. It needs more shooting, perimeter scoring, and inventiveness on the offensive end, and he'd deliver all three the second he hit the hardwood."
The Magic probably wouldn't part with Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero. They do, however, have eight first-round picks available through 2031 and 14 second-round picks in that time span. They can send a glut of draft picks in the near future to give Charlotte more than enough ammo to reload.
Contracts would be difficult, but a package of Cole Anthony, Goga Bitadze, and Mo Wagner fits financially. Add some picks, especially some sooner first-round selections, and the Hornets would come away in a decent position. That would create an even bigger logjam in the frontcourt, but others could be traded away to appease this and improve on the return for Ball.
