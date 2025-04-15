Brandon Miller believes the Hornets' young core is 'dangerous'
Do the Charlotte Hornets have a core worth building around? Brandon Miller, one of the most crucial pieces of said core, believes they do. He, LaMelo Ball, and Mark Williams make up the nucleus of the roster. For now, Miles Bridges is probably considered part of the core as well.
This season, that group of players combined for just 182 games played out of a possible 328. They averaged about 46 games played, which is a little more than half the season. Teams can't win when their most important players aren't healthy. But when those players are healthy, Miller believes the Hornets will win.
In his exit interview following the season, he said, "It's a great core. It's a dangerous core. We're capable of beating any team in the NBA. That just comes down to our mindset and our health. I feel like we're a dangerous team with a healthy season and that's what we're going to push for next season—everybody's health."
This has been an issue with the Hornets for several years. Some group of players ends up missing a lot of time during the season, which in turn sends them back into the top end of the lottery year after year. That's where, this season, they'll have a chance to get Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, or VJ Edgecombe.
But before they land one of those players, Miller believes the players that Charlotte's new front office has in front of them are good enough to compete at the NBA level. That is high praise considering the team just had a 19-win season, but the health caveat is both accurate and looms large for the 2025-26 season.
Miller was averaging over 20 points per game, a career-high, before going down. LaMelo Ball averaged roughly 25 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Mark Williams averaged a double-double. Still, since all that rarely happened on the floor at the same time, the Hornets struggled. But don't let the record fool you. If Miller is to be believed, the Hornets will be good as long as they're healthy.
