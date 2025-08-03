LaMelo Ball trade idea could give Hornets picks and a new starting center
Jeff Peterson has been one of the busiest executives in the NBA this offseason, making a flurry of moves in an attempt to take the Charlotte Hornets from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to having a chance to make the postseason.
Every move he has made has signaled that they're striving to become more competitive and establish a winning culture — something that has been non-existent since 2021-22.
Until he stays on the floor and impacts winning, LaMelo Ball's name is going to always be tossed around in trade rumors and hypothetical moves. It's just the nature of the business. Recently, our friends over at Atlanta Hawks On SI threw together a three-team mock trade, involving LaMelo, the Hawks, and the Brooklyn Nets.
The projected trade
Hawks Receive: Jalen Wilson, 2030 second-round pick
Nets Receive: LaMelo Ball and Grant Williams
Hornets Receive: Nic Claxton, an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (from BKN, via NYK), an unprotected 2028 1st round pick (via BKN), and an unprotected 2031 1st round pick (from BKN, via NYK)
Why the Hornets could consider something like this
Claxton fills the need of a starting-caliber center and one who can actually put the ball in the hoop. Yes, his per-game averages don't pop off the page, but his effective field goal percentage does at 63.8% for his career. Moussa Diabate is a scrappy, hard-nosed defender who can really rebound it, but offers very little on the offensive end. Putting Claxton in the lineup and moving Diabate to the bench makes for a strong one-two punch at the five.
Why the Hornets likely shoot this down immediately
The return, in my opinion, is great. Brooklyn doesn't have the look of a playoff-contending team anytime soon, so you'll likely get some high first-round picks and a starting center in return. That said, trading LaMelo just creates another hole in the roster and one that is difficult to cover up. Yes, the Hornets have an abundance of guards, but none have the wizardry Ball has in setting up his teammates. The draft picks are great, but if you wipe out the uncertainties in this deal and just look at Ball and Claxton, it's not worth doing. If Ball stays healthy, he can be a key piece to the franchise's future. Claxton would help, but he's not a franchise-altering player. They can still pursue a starting-caliber center at a much cheaper asking price.
