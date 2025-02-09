Hornets Make Decision on LaMelo Ball vs Detroit Pistons
Ahead of Sunday’s action between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons, the Hornets had a crowded injury report. At first, they didn’t seem to be under the impression they could play without the star guard, LaMelo Ball.
The star guard was not on the injury report initially. However, the Hornets downgraded Ball on Sunday morning. According to the official injury report, he will not get the nod to play.
Ball is currently dealing with left ankle soreness. He recently missed a stretch of games as setbacks have affected him throughout the year.
On January 27, Ball checked in for just nine minutes in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. After sitting for the remainder of the game, Ball ended up missing five games in a row for Charlotte.
When the Hornets hosted the San Antonio Spurs on February 7, Ball checked in for 36 minutes. During that time, he shot 35 percent from the field and 4-11 from three, scoring 24 points. He racked up a double-double with 10 assists and also collected four rebounds.
In addition to Ball, the Hornets will miss Josh Green, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Okogie, Nick Smith Jr., and Cam Reddish.
The Pistons are searching for their second win in a row on Sunday afternoon after dominating the Sixers on Friday. With a win, they could move one step closer to the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently possess the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
