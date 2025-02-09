Blockbuster deal to send Mark Williams to the Lakers, Dalton Knecht to the Hornets has been rescinded
In a stunning turn of events, Mark Williams is a member of the Charlotte Hornets again. On Saturday evening, Shams Charania of ESPN dropped the news that the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets has been rescinded.
The reported deal, which had been confirmed by both teams via press releases and social media welcomes, saw Charlotte send Mark Williams to Los Angeles in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap, and an unprotected first-round pick in 2031.
Before any of Williams, Knecht, or Reddish even got a chance to step on the court for their new teams, they are being sent back to their pre-trade deadline homes. The traded draft pick and swap will also return to their original team.
According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the deal was "conditional on Mark Williams and Dalton Knecht reporting and passing a physical." Marks' colleague Charania confirmed that Williams failed his physical, causing the deal to be rescinded.
After sending Williams to Los Angeles, the Hornets made a second move to acquire Jusuf Nurkic to fill the gaping hole in their front court. Charlotte sent Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and a second-round pick to Phoenix for Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick that projects to fall in the 20s.
One has to think that Charlotte wouldn't have made that move for Nurkic if Williams was still donning the purple and teal. Now, following the recension of the trade, all three of Nurkic, Williams, and Charlotte's breakout star Moussa Diabate will be fighting for minutes at the five.
This is an unprecedented move that will have sweeping ramifications for the Hornets both now and in the future. Charlotte's next game is on Sunday, February 9th against the Detroit Pistons, and it's safe to expect some awkward moments in the locker room.
