LaMelo Ball to Kings trade idea suggests a return from a former Hornet
Out of everybody on the Charlotte Hornets roster, there has been one player every single fanbase around the NBA is interested in: LaMelo Ball.
Ball is entering his sixth season in the NBA, and the Hornets have gotten worse each season he's been on the team. LaMelo's been the face of the franchise, and the team has not had much incentive to deal him. Though, if the right package comes along...
In a recent article by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, he suggested one trade for each team that is not in the NBA Finals. For the Sacramento Kings, it was a deal for the Hornets star guard.
DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, a 2027 first-round pick and a top-five protected 2029 first-round pick for LaMelo Ball
"After trading away two All-Star point guards and inexplicably reassembling some version of the DeMar DeRozan-Zach LaVine Bulls in recent years, the Sacramento Kings are another interesting potential landing spot for LaMelo.
His playmaking and volume shooting would take a lot of pressure off Domantas Sabonis, while also clearing up the paint a bit for his post work.
As for the Hornets, this move is all about the draft capital. Given his recent track record with injuries, getting multiple firsts for Ball is a win. And though DeRozan and Malik Monk's contracts both last beyond this coming season, they're good enough for Charlotte to flip for more assets in separate deals."
The return of Malik Monk! Malik last played for the Hornets during LaMelo's rookie season. He never played up to his draft slot (#11) with the Buzz, but since leaving has looked every bit that player.
He's averaged 15.3 points across his three seasons with the Kings, with some arguing he was snubbed for the Sixth Man of the Year award last season. He signed a four year, $78 million contract extension with the Kings during the 2024 offseason, and has been one of the best bench players in basketball.
DeMar would be rerouted rather quickly. He does not fit the Hornets timeline whatsoever, and they could absolutely acquire more assets. After De'Aaron Fox was dealt to the Sacramento Kings, Derozan saw an increase of having the ball in his hands. Over the final 31 games of the year he averaged 23.0 points on 46.3% from the field.
The draft capital is decent for sending out LaMelo. Two first round picks is fantastic, but the return as a whole is not good enough. If the Hornets want to deal LaMelo Ball, they can easily find a better suitor.
