LaVar Ball Hopes Hornets Trade LaMelo to Clippers in Near Future
LaMelo Ball is under contract with the Charlotte Hornets through the end of the 2028-29 season. That is of course, unless they trade him. His father, LaVar has not been in the headlines as much since his sons made it to the NBA but every now and then, he'll throw something out there that catches everyone's attention.
In a recent interview on Vlad TV, LaVar stated that he would like for all three of his sons to play for the Los Angeles Clippers.
"I want them all to play for the Clippers... I don't want to go back to the Lakers on the fact that how you did Lonzo, so why would I bring the other two? Steve Ballmer… That's my guy. I like him. I like his style. That’s what I tell him. My last name Ball. His last name Ballmer. We’re supposed to ball more. He got the best thing. He got the brand new stadium coming up and hopefully by that time…come on, trade Melo over there to the Clippers. Then say Lonzo ain’t good and let Lonzo be like I’m not going to re-sign with Chicago. Let me re-sign with the Clippers.”
LaVar and Ballmer can hope all they want for this to happen, but the Hornets have absolutely zero interest in moving LaMelo at this given time. Now, if his injury issues continue, the Hornets may be open to moving him but even the Clippers won't be very interested in taking on a big contract for someone who is rarely available.
LaMelo playing for the Clippers is more of a far-fetched idea, at least until he hits free agency in 2029.
